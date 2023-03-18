UK's Braverman visits migrant facility in Rwanda

STORY: Braverman also posed with graduates of a new construction training academy which delivers a high-quality training course and job opportunities.

The programme, which is funded by the government of Rwanda, will be available to migrants sent to the country from Britain.

The housing estate she visited will provide accommodation to both migrants and Rwandans.

Britain agreed to send tens of thousands of migrants more than 4,000 miles away (6,400 km) to Rwanda as part of a 120 million pound ($146 million) deal last year, though no flights have taken off as opponents challenge the policy in the courts.