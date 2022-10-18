Ukrainians protest at Iranian embassy in Kyiv

STORY: Demonstrators waved Ukrainian flags and banners, while also lighting candles in tribute to those who were killed when a "kamikaze" drone hit a block of flats on the edge of Kyiv's central Shevchenkivskyi district.

At least four people, including a woman who was six months pregnant and her partner, lost their lives in the attack.

Ukraine said the attacks were carried out by Iran-made "suicide drones", which fly to their target and detonate.

The United States, Britain and France agreed that Iran supplying drones to Russia would violate a UN Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers.

Iran on Monday stuck to its denial that it is supplying the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented.