Ukrainians Fleeing Russian Attacks Arrive in Poland

Ukrainian refugees were offered food and water after arriving in Przemysl, Poland, on March 3, as the country’s Ministry of the Interior and Administration estimated it had received more than 575,000 refugees since the start of the Russian attacks.

Footage recorded by Raffaello Rossini shows Ukrainian refugees gathered in the parking lot of a shopping center in Przemysl, Poland.

Rossini says in the video that local people and volunteers had set up stalls providing food and water to the refugees, many of whom were tired after standing in long lines overnight to enter the country. Credit: Raffaello Rossini via Storyful