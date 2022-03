CBC

Jim Crawford says he remembers how surreal it was to be at the 1986 FIFA World Cup — the last time Canada's men's national team made an appearance in soccer's biggest show. Crawford travelled to Mexico that year to watch the team, which lost all its group stage games and didn't even score a goal. But the overmatched Canadians played hard and he appreciated the effort. "It was just amazing to be at the stadiums, watching our boys battle with the best of the world and do a great job," said the Tor