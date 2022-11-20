Ukrainian Troops Drive Through Kherson in Celebration of Their Return
Ukrainian troops celebrated their return to Kherson by driving through the streets of the city, footage posted by Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces on November 19 shows.
Ukrainian troops have been returning to Kherson since November 11, when Russian troops retreated from the city.
This footage shows troops from the 126 Odesa Territorial Defense Forces Brigade driving through Kherson in celebration of their return. Credit: Ukraine Territorial Defense Forces via Storyful