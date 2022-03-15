Ukrainian Rescue Units Respond to Over a Dozen Fires Caused by Shelling in Chernihiv

The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said rescue units were dispatched 13 times to extinguish fires caused by shelling on buildings in Chernihiv as of 8:30 pm on Tuesday, March 15.

Footage released by the SES shows smoke rising out of charred residential buildings and infrastructure facilities, the agency wrote in a Facebook caption. A total of 132 rescuers and 22 units of equipment were involved, they said.

According to the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, 35 people were rescued, including 10 children, as of Tuesday morning.

Ten people in Chernihiv died as a result of shelling by Russian forces on March 14, local media reported. Credit: SES Ukraine via Storyful