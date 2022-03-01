Ukrainian reporter makes emotional plea to UK PM

STORY: Following Johnson saying the West would act 'in moderation' in its next steps and warning about the growing "humanitarian emergency that is now beginning", with refugee numbers that could run into millions as people flee their homes, the journalist responded emotionally by saying NATO was "not willing to defend" because it is "afraid of World War 3", but that "it has already started".

She added that Ukrainian children were already "taking the hit" while further sanctions were still being spoken about.

"Roman Abramovich is not sanctioned, he's in London, his children are not in the bombardment, his children are there in London. Putin's children are in Netherlands, in Germany, in mansions. Where are all these mansions seized? I don't see that. I see that my family members, that my team members, I say that we are crying. We don't know where to run. This is what is happening, Prime Minister," she said.

Johnson replied: "I just wanted to say that I'm acutely conscious that there is not enough that we can do, as the UK government, to help in the way you want and I have got to be honest about that."

The British PM admitted that the crisis was not something the UK can fixed by "military means" and that the only way out was for Putin to "turn back the tanks".