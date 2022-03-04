Ukrainian President Zelensky Calls on Europe to Help Protect Nuclear Power Plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Russian military of attacking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, in an Instagram video published on March 4, warning that an explosion that any explosion there would be catastrophic.

In a minute-long video published to his official Instagram page, Zelensky called on Europe to intervene at the Zaporizhzhia site.

The UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said they were aware of reports of shelling at the nuclear plant and warned of “severe danger if reactors hit.”

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba urged also Russia to cease fire “immediately” after a fire erupted at the power plant.

In the early hours of Friday morning in Ukraine, the IAEA reported that there was no change reported in radiation levels at the plant. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful