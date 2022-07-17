Ukrainian Plane Carrying 'Dangerous Cargo' Crashes in Greece

A Ukrainian airplane carrying “dangerous cargo,” with a crew of eight, crashed in northern Greece on July 16, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

The cause of the crash was the failure of one of the plane’s engines, according to spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko. The flight was en route from Serbia to Jordan when it crashed, he said. According to Nikolenko, the plane’s final destination was Bangladesh.

Serbian officials said the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of military products to Bangladesh. The products were owned by a private Serbian company, the statement said. According to Serbian officials, all eight members of the crew were killed in the crash. Officials said the flight was operated by the Ukrainian company Meridian LTD.

This footage was filmed by Yiorgos Archontopoulos, who said he filmed it near Kavala. Credit: Yiorgos Archontopoulos via Storyful