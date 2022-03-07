Ukrainian Officials Say at Least One Dead After Missile Strikes in Vinnytsia

Vinnytsia Airport in central Ukraine was hit by several missiles on March 6, with President Volodymyr Zelensky describing the facility as “completely destroyed”.

This footage by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine shows what it said was a fire at a fuel depot and a partially destroyed administrative building near the airport.

SES said four people had been rescued from the rubble and that at least one person had died as of Sunday afternoon. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Storyful