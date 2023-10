A Ukrainian Air Assault Forces brigade said on Sunday, October 15, that airborne units shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.

Footage shows wreckage burning in the Luhansk region. The video does not show the moment of the shooting. Russia has not commented.

“It burns well. Well done warriors,” Ukrainian ground forces commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Telegram. Credit: Oleksandr Syrskyi/Ukraine Armed Forces via Storyful