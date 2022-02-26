Ukrainian man in California describes desperate journey to get home

Ukrainian airspace has been declared unsafe for civilian aircraft because of the Russian invasion. That is causing travel trouble for some trying to head in that direction, including Peter Dudnyk, who lives in Ukraine but is currently in California for a visit. Dudnyk told KCRA 3 while speaking through a translator, that six of his children are back in his home city of Slovyansk, which is on the eastern side of Ukraine. “The main question for me is for my family to be safe,” Dudnyk said. “It’s dangerous because today in the morning, Russians were bombing up there.”