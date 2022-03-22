Ukrainian Government Claims Recapture of Makariv, Near Kyiv

Ukrainian security officials released footage from Makariv, west of Kyiv, on March 22, after the country’s military said the town had been captured from Russian forces.

In a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday morning, the Ministry of Defense said the “the state flag of Ukraine was raised over the city.”

The town is one of several situated north and west of the capital, Kyiv, that have witnessed intense fighting between Russian soldiers and the Ukrainian military.

This footage, shared on the Facebook page of Andrey Nebitov, head of police in the Kyiv region, shows security forces in Makariv, including at a heavily damaged local police station. Storyful has not confirmed when this footage was filmed. Credit: Kyiv Regional Police via Storyful