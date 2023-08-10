Ukrainian Forces Advance South of Bakhmut, Military Says

Ukrainian forces have gained ground around Urozhaine in Donetsk Oblast, the Armed Forces General Staff and Russian military bloggers have said.

“In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers continue to run an offensive effort south of the town Bakhmut, getting entrenched on secured positions,” the General Staff said on August 9.

Russian military blogger Rybar said the previous day that Ukrainian forces were trying to break through Russian lines in Urozhaine, about 150 km southwest of Bakhmut.

The area has seen heavy fighting during Kyiv’s counteroffensive, which started earlier in the summer.

The Ukrainian military channel Aeronavty posted video of a tank firing at Russian positions in Urozhaine. Credit: Aeronavty via Storyful

