Ukrainian food transit via Poland resumes

STORY: The rules brought an end to a ban that was introduced without notice on April 15 leaving many companies with goods stranded across the border in Ukraine.

Spokeswoman Justyna Pasieczynska for the National Revenue Administration told private broadcaster TVN the first convoy consisted of five trucks and would be escorted by two cars from Poland's customs authority.

Several central European countries affected by a glut of Ukrainian agricultural imports that have suppressed prices for local producers have introduced bans on imports from Ukraine this week.

Poland went further by also banning the transit of such goods, but later reached an agreement with Ukraine to allow transit to resume using sealed containers that will travel in convoys.

Convoys will travel either to the Polish border or to ports to be loaded on to ships, customs officials said.