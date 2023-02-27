Ukrainian Flags Fly Over Soldiers' Graves at Military Cemetery in Dnipro

A military burial was held at a cemetery in Dnipro, a day after the first anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.

Video filmed by David Melero on February 25 shows rows of soldiers’ graves with military and Ukrainian flags flying, fresh flowers and framed photographs positioned on top.

“The military cemetery in Dnipro is full of soldiers who fell in combat. From the front, you either go home or you stay here,” Melero said.

Melero told Storyful he counted more than 700 coffins at the cemetery.

Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion last year on February 24, a senior official said in December 2022, according to a BBC report. Credit: David Melero via Storyful