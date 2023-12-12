Ukrainian Flag Raised in Horlivka for First Time Since 2014

The Ukrainian flag was raised in the city of Horlivka, in Donetsk Oblast, for the first time since the area was occupied by Russia in 2014, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Soldiers with the 24th Mechanized Brigade captured the area after prolonged fighting, according to news reports.

This footage posted to X by Volodymyr Zelensky shows soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag in an elevated area in Horlivka. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful