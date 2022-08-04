Ukrainian Flag Raised Above Russian-Occupied Donetsk City of Sviatohirsk

The Ukrainian flag was raised above the city of Sviatohirsk in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region, video published on August 3 shows.

Footage by the National Guard of Ukraine shows four servicemen raising the flag on to the Pam’yatnyk Artemu statue that looks over the historic monastery town. Ukraine’s Ministry of Internal Affairs shared the video, saying “we will soon return to our homeland.”

On July 16, civilians were evacuated from Sviatohirsk Lavra, the Orthodox Christian monastery, as Russian shelling in the area continued, Ukrainian forces said.

Officials said that the monastery has been “subject to constant artillery fire from the Russian military” which has made creating an evacuation corridor difficult for the 600 residents who remained there.

Around 100 priests refused to evacuate, according to the Ukrainian Intelligence Ministry, but were able to receive aid such as food, water and medicine. Credit: National Guard of Ukraine via Storyful

