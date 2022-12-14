Ukrainian farmers in Kherson region grapple with aftermath of Russian occupation
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and occupation of much of its most fertile land, in the southern regions of Mykolaiv and Kherson, has been catastrophic for the country's agriculture. Back in April, our correspondent Gulliver Cragg met one of the many farmers whose land had fallen under Russian control. Along with other local farmers, he joined the fight to liberate it – and ultimately succeeded. But as with most farms in the area, it’s now in ruins.
War hits Ukraine's farms: Russian invasion threatens world's breadbasket
