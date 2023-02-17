Ukrainian Eurovision Winner Greets Fans in Lviv

Ukrainian rapper and songwriter Oleh Psiuk, part of the Eurovision-winning group Kalush Orchestra, greeted fans in Lviv on Thursday, February 16.

Footage recorded by David Melero Pena shows Oleh Psiuk, also known as Psiuchyi Syn, hugging and taking pictures with fans on Serbska Street in the Ukrainian city.

Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 in Turin, Italy, with the song Stefania, a tribute to Psiuk’s mother. The song has since become a symbol of respect for the women of Ukraine enduring the war in their county. Credit: David Melero Pena via Storyful