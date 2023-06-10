Ukrainian drones deliver drinking water to villagers

STORY: Drone fliers of the 406th Separate Artillery Brigade used the military drones for a peaceful purpose, dropping water bottles to people hanging out of upper windows in the village of Oleshki in the Kherson region.

In video released, trapped villagers waved frantically as drones flew overhead dropping drinking water. A young boy waved and smiled after he caught one of the bottles.

Ukraine and Russia have both accused each other of blowing up the giant Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River, which burst in the early hours of Tuesday (June 6), flooding a vast area.