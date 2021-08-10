Ukrainian Crews Join Fight Against Wildfires in Greece

Ukrainian officials said on August 10 that around 100 firefighters had been deployed to help fight fires ravaging the Greek island of Evia.

Nikos Hardalias, the Greek civil protection minister, warned of “unprecedented conditions,” as multiple blazes continued across the country.

On Evia, thousands of hectares of woodland and vegetation have been lost.

This footage was posted by Ukraine’s State Service for Emergencies.

A “very high fire risk” was issued for multiple areas across of Greece on August 10. Credit: Ukraine State Service for Emergencies via Storyful