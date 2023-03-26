Ukrainian combat pilot: 'I’d prefer an Apache'

STORY: Talking to Reuters in an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, the 34-year-old said Ukraine needed newer attack helicopters and weapons systems to gain advantage over Russia on the battlefield.

"We do our best using the old ammunition but we need new ones. Russians use the same copters and they have more of them than we have, so we cannot rely on quantity. We should rely on quality," said Roman, who refused to give his surname for security reasons.