Ukrainian Children Returned From Russia After 'Hours' of Interrogations, Authorities Say

Two dozen children who were taken to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine have been returned to Kherson Oblast, the local government said on April 10.

In the video, the head of the Kherson regional state administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, can be seen meeting the children and presenting them with gifts.

“The Russians interrogated the children for 13 hours, and later forced them to participate in a propaganda report,” Kherson authorities said.

The repatriation follows just days after a group of 34 children were returned on April 8. Credit: Kherson ODA via Storyful