Ukrainian Artillery Fires on Russian Military Vehicles in Donetsk Oblast

Ukraine’s Armed Forces released video on June 11 that they said shows two Russian infantry machines hit by artillery fire during fighting in the country’s Donetsk Oblast.

The video shows smoke rising from two Russian BMP-2s, amphibious infantry fighting vehicles. The video cuts to a different angle and one of the vehicles is on fire.

“Mykolaiv paratroopers cause daily losses to Russian occupants,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in the post.

In its latest security update on Ukraine, the UK Ministry of Defence said intense street fighting continued in the key city of Sievierodonetsk in Donetsk Oblast. Credit: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via Storyful