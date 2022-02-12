Ukrainian Ambassador to US Visits Air Force Base During Foreign Military Sales Mission

A US Airforce base hosted a Ukraine ambassador during a foreign sales mission on February 10, amid growing tensions over an ongoing build-up of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border.

Footage released by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) shows ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Ukraine Oksana Markarova alongside military personnel, surveying a plane loaded with military aid and equipment.

The US embassy in Kyiv said the country has sent 15 flights of military equipment to Ukraine since Russia began its military build-up on the border.

The military aid has exceeded 1900 tons of equipment, according to Ukraine’s minister of defence Oleksii Reznikov.

Since 2014, the United States has provided “more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance,” DVIDS reported. Credit: DVIDS via Storyful