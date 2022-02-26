Ukraine's Zelenskiy welcomes cutting Russia off from SWIFT

STORY: "Our diplomats fought around the clock and inspirationally for all European countries to agree on a strong and fair decision to disconnect Russia from the international interbanking network. We have also this important victory. This is billions and billions of losses for Russia - a tangible price for this vile invasion of our country," Zelenskiy said.

A French presidential official said earlier on Saturday that European Union members were close to agreeing to exclude Russia from the SWIFT international payment system.