Ukraine's Zelenskiy joins G7 session on global peace

STORY: In his remarks at the start of the meeting, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he wanted to "deepen discussions on the situation in Ukraine, and on how to respond to the challenges to peace and stability faced by the international community."

The Ukrainian president's surprise attendance at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, the first city to suffer a nuclear attack, put a spotlight on western concerns over the nuclear threat posed by Moscow, as the G7 leaders focused on undermining Russia and managing China at the gathering.