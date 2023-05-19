Ukraine's President Zelenskyy to attend G7 in Japan, as Hiroshima summit begins

Sky News

Artificial intelligence has produced its idea of what the "ideal" man and woman look like, based on social media data and results on the World Wide Web. The AI images of men and women were created through engagement analytics on social media, using tools to look at billions of images of people. It said the images of women tended to have a bias toward blonde hair, brown eyes and olive skin - while for men, there was a bias toward brown hair, brown eyes and olive skin.