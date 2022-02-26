Ukraine's capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
Russia is pressing its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital.
EDMONTON — After allowing six goals in consecutive losses themselves, the Minnesota Wild flipped the script on Sunday. Kevin Fiala scored two goals and added an assist as the Wild scored early and often in a 7-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. “Sometimes it doesn’t go in and tonight it kind of went in,” Fiala said. “We started well. We know (losing) two in a row is not good enough for us. We are not always going to win, but we don’t want to lose two in a row, and tonight was a great response f
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in
VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u
DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from from this week's Dubai Tennis Championships with a back injury. Organizers of the ATP 500 tournament announced Auger-Aliassime's withdrawal on Twitter and said the 21-year-old from Montreal will be replaced in the draw by Australia's Alexei Popyrin. Auger-Aliassime, ranked ninth in the world, was seeded third in Dubai. The Canadian is off to an excellent start this season that includes his first ever ATP Tour title earlier this month
Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot scored twice, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Yakov Trenin and Roman Jusi added scores for Nashville. Matt Duchene had two assists and David Rittich stopped 44 shots. Granlund’s power-play goal gave the Predators a 5-4 lead with 5:31 left in the third. Jeannot added an
OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa has named Spain's Carlos Gonzalez its new coach on a two-year contact. The 35-year-old succeeds fellow Spaniard Mista, the Canadian Premier League team's inaugural coach whose full name is Miguel Angel Ferrer Martinez. Mista's contract expired at the end of 2021. Atletico, which is owned by Spain's Atletico Madrid, said at the time that the two sides had "agreed not to enter into a new agreement." Gonzalez began coaching in the youth program at the Malaga Club de Futbol
Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in
An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Baseball negotiations resumed with renewed intensity Monday in an effort to salvage opening day, and Major League Baseball made slight moves toward locked-out players. With perhaps a week left to salvage opening day, union head Tony Clark attended negotiations for the first time since the MLB lockout began, accompanied by New York Mets stars Max Scherzer and Francisco Lindor. MLB increased its offer of a bonus pool for pre-arbitration players by $5 million to $20 million, a
Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video
CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory. Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night. Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis' record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of
CLEVELAND (AP) — When the All-Star break ends, the stretch run begins. There isn’t much time left in the NBA season. The All-Star weekend came at about the 60-game mark for teams, far beyond the midpoint of the 82-game schedule. It’s a sprint to the finish now, and the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have to prove they have the legs to make a run. The Nets could have Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons on the floor soon to spark a surge. But the Lakers might be without Anthony Davis for more than
CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio
Lukas MacNaughton may wear Toronto FC red but the 26-year-old defender truly is a man of the world. Born in New York City to a Canadian father and Austrian mother, MacNaughton moved to Belgium when he was seven. After attending the University of Toronto to study architecture, his soccer career took off in the Canadian Premier League at Pacific FC. And now MacNaughton is part of a new-look TFC backline. His travels have left their mark. The six-foot-one 185-pounder speaks English, French and Germ
A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak's scoring slump is a thing of the past. A game after ending a four-game scoreless drought, the Bruins’ top scorer had two goals to help the Boston Bruins roll past the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche 5-1 on Monday. Patrice Bergeron, Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, which has won two straight. Jeremy Swayman had 28 saves and Taylor Hall added three assists. “I think that was the best game of this year if you're talking full game, 60
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f