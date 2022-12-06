Ukraine war spurs some Russians to get combat training

STORY: In a sports club just north of Moscow, these 70 men and women are learning basic military skills.

Spurred on by the conflict in neighboring Ukraine, they’ve signed up to take free classes provided by Ilya Shadrikov.

He’s a former captain in the FSB’s elite special forces Directorate “A” - one of Russia’s most elite special forces units deployed in conflict zones such as Chechnya.

"You know, we are not playing with toys here. By no means we consider it a ‘Counter-Strike’. There is just one reason: when the dark storm clouds gather over Russia, the Russian people unite. It’s not linked to the current situation that much, I am talking more generally. Such classes used to be taught back during Soviet times, to explain the basics to people. Here, we give them a bit more than the basics, perhaps, to broaden their horizons."

"Six people from my course have been mobilized already. After eight lessons. They were ready before but the training spurred them on a bit, so to say. Because people who comes here are of the same mindset."

It’s been nine months since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of this year.

The Kremlin describes the war as a "special military operation" to root out neo-Nazis.

The West has condemned it as a post-imperial land grab.

While there are questions about the accuracy of war-time polling, surveys show a clear majority of Russians support the war.

31 year-old Vladimir has just finished 45-minutes of Kalashnikov training.

"Here, as you can see, we are doing urban military training, which for us civilians who have not served in the army could be a very useful skill if, God forbid, we need to defend our city homes or if we need to be sent to the front to defend our motherland."

Vladimir may be resolute, but other young Russians - especially those in big cities - are less supportive of the war and sceptical of the narrative presented on state TV.

Tens, if not hundreds of thousands, of military aged men have fled the country to avoid being called up.

And some groups representing soldiers' mothers have been vocal in criticizing the conflict and Putin.

Back in the patriotic training club, which was set up in 2011, likeminded men and women continue their combat and first aid training, like 30 year-old Ksenia.

"I’d rather not to talk about politics - everybody has their own opinion. I am just interested in broadening my experience. And if it happens that my boyfriend is sent to the frontline, I will go with him. Maybe they won’t give me an automatic rifle, but I can go as a medical worker or as a volunteer.”