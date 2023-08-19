Ukraine war: Putin meets generals, drones shot down, F-16s on the way

Critics blast the former president for another broken promise.
The Russian general who oversaw the building of Vladimir Putin’s luxurious Black Sea palace and knew all of its secrets has died suddenly in prison.
Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado also slammed the "despicable" threats against grand jurors who worked on Trump's Georgia racketeering indictment.
Donald Trump "cannot course-correct," even though he's making things much worse for himself legally, his niece said.
"Oh my god," was all Joe Scarborough managed to say through his laughter
Former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is speaking out on social media in the wake of the recent election interference indictments of former President Donald Trump, highlighting the work of the House Jan. 6 committee. Despite serving as vice chair of the committee, and pledging to do whatever it takes to keep Trump out of the White House, it was Cheney's first public comment since Trump was twice indicted on election-related charges. In a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Cheney said it "might be a good time" to review the product of the panel's 18-month investigation, pushing back on Trump's recent claims that the House committee destroyed "all" its evidence and records.
The MSNBC host said the former president is showing some unmistakable signs of fear.
Jason Osborne, an ex-Trump adviser, named how the former president will try to overshadow the GOP debate "right before" or during the event.
According to a criminal complaint, Tracy Fiorenza fired off multiple death threats to Barron Trump's school master between May and June.
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada has been considering a "game plan" for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections. Joly said in French during an interview with a Montreal radio station Wednesday that Canada must "prepare several scenarios" because of Ottawa's close ties to the U.S. She says Canada has a game plan in mind but wouldn't get into details, other than saying she'd work with multip
The now-indicted lawyer reportedly made the sojourn to Trump's home with a desperate plea.
CNN's Paul Begala was baffled by the leak, which contained guidance for the Florida governor's strategy in the GOP presidential debate.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Friday ruled that former President Donald Trump had filed a "frivolous" appeal of his decision not to dismiss the first of writer E. Jean Carroll's two defamation lawsuits stemming from her claim that he raped her. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan also denied Trump's bid to put Carroll's case on hold while he appeals the June 29 decision, which found that Trump did not deserve absolute presidential immunity for calling her a liar. "Mr. Trump has not provided a single reason for the court to find that there is any likelihood that he will succeed on appeal," Kaplan wrote.
The Fox News host got out his crystal ball in the wake of the former president's fourth indictment.
The recent poll found that Trump still has a strong grip among Republican voters ahead of the 2024 primary election.
While Barr thinks Trump could be convicted in some cases, he doesn't want Trump to face prison time.
It’s hard to imagine how badly the revelations will hamper the Florida governor when he takes the stage next week in the GOP presidential debate. | Opinion
A US official told Insider that the 31 Abrams tanks — which are the older M1A1 variant — will be sent to Ukraine at some point this fall.
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy provides details on the latest revelations from the Hunter Biden investigation.
Ukraine claims to have retaken Urozhaine as part of its counteroffensive efforts, and posted footage of Russian forces leaving in a hurry.