Ukraine war: Putin marks one year since illegal 'annexation' of Ukrainian regions

Tributes are pouring in for Dr. Tracy Pickett, a Vancouver doctor who was found dead on Thursday.Pickett, 55, went missing from her home in the Dunbar area Tuesday night, according to her family.Vancouver police launched an investigation into her disappearance on Wednesday and said they found her remains in the Southlands neighbourhood Thursday.Pickett's brother says his family is "devastated" by the news. "My sister was my hero," Iain Pickett said in a Facebook message to CBC.Pickett's death do