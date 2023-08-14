Ukraine war: Kremlin drone attack stopped, as baby killed in Kherson attack
Kyiv says two waves of attack drones and Kalibr missiles were fired towards the centre of Odesa, but all were intercepted by air defence systems.
Kyiv says two waves of attack drones and Kalibr missiles were fired towards the centre of Odesa, but all were intercepted by air defence systems.
EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/ReutersFormer President Donald Trump’s legal defense fund went live on Sunday and, of course, it contained a glaring typo in the first heading. “Support Donald Trumps Patriot Legal Defense Fund,” the site proudly declared, apostrophe omission and all (or maybe the fund aims to raise cash for all the Donald Trumps out there). But perhaps more egregious than the grammatical goof are the legal boundaries that team Trump seems to be pushing with the fund’s overt ties to his 2024 pre
A three-week-old baby was killed along with her family after Russian forces shelled a small village in southern Ukraine.
Ukraine released a video of the futuristic BMP-T armored vehicle, nicknamed the "Terminator," that can simultaneously engage three targets.
A video shows the T-90 tank toppling off a small cliff and a drone blowing it up, in a clip from the Ukrainian Army's 80th Air Assault Brigade.
In addition to being the largest British subs ever, the Dreadnought class will be one of the most expensive defense projects in British history.
A Russian warship fired warning shots as it intercepted a cargo ship sailing towards Ukraine, the first time it has done so since a grain deal collapsed last month.
Here's why some on the right are complaining.
Migration is an insoluble problem, not because of Home Office incompetence or lack of resources or inadequate border controls. All those things are aggravating the situation but they are not the cause of it. The reason that this country – along with almost every other Western nation – is facing an unmanageable influx of illegal migrants is because our way of life is the one that most people with a degree of self-respect and ambition would choose.
Members of Trump's inner circle sought to examine voting software in Coffee County to push his debunked claims of voter fraud, CNN reports.
Before the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described arms dealer Serhiy Pashinsky as a "criminal." Now he's a vital supplier of weapons.
The electorate doesn’t want to know about politicians’ personal lives, especially those attending a prayer breakfast (Letters to the Editor)
Protesters gather in Niamey after a West African bloc approves intervention against coup leaders.
"The greatest myth in American politics is — I hear this all the time — well James, we don't have any bench," Carville recently told The Hill.
China was supposed to see a strong rebound from the pandemic. Instead it's facing deflation, massive debt, and a wobbling housing market.
Ukrainian forces are trying to pierce Russian lines in the western parts of Donetsk region where waves of Ukrainian fighters were used to gain a foothold to the east of the town of Staromaiorske, a Russian-installed official said. Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official in parts of Zaporizhzhia controlled by Moscow, said that there had been intense fighting south of Velyka Novosilka - in that area - as Ukrainian troops try to pierce Russian lines to push down to the coast on the Sea of Azov. "The enemy managed to enter and gain a foothold in the northern part of Urozhaine after two weeks of the heaviest and bloodiest battles for this settlement," Rogov said, referring to the same part of the frontline.
The owner of the Columbia Restaurant, which has been operating in Tampa’s Ybor City since 1905, was fined $500,000 and forced to fire longtime employees over their immigration status.
OTTAWA — A pile of puzzle pieces spills onto a table. "Everything feels broken," Pierre Poilievre says in a voice-over as the shot tightens in on the federal Conservative leader's face as he appears to be concentrating on sorting the pieces in his palm. He has repeated that line countless times in speeches, on social media and at rallies, but now he is doing so in a slick 29-second advertisement. It is one of several the party rolled out this week as part of a campaign, worth more than $3 millio
"Any candidate who does not commit to supporting the eventual nominee is putting themselves ahead of the future of our country," Kemp tweeted.
Poland’s defence minister said Saturday that the country has increased the number of troops protecting its border with Belarus as a deterrent amid “destabilising” actions by its pro-Russian neighbour.View on euronews
Hurd, a harsh Trump critic, also said he faced jeers for "being honest" with the former president's supporters during a recent stop in Iowa.