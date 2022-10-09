Ukraine vows to move east as Zaporizhzhia is shelled

STORY: Shelling hit the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia in the early hours of Sunday (October 9), damaging several buildings, including residential blocks.

At least 12 people were killed and almost 50 hospitalized, Ukrainian officials said.

The region’s governor said there may be more trapped under the rubble.

A city official had said earlier that at least 17 people were killed when missiles struck a high-rise apartment complex and buildings.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed that those who ordered and issued the "merciless" strikes will be held responsible.

Parts of the Zaporizhzhia region have been under Russian control since the early days of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

But Zaporizhzhia city remains under Ukrainian control.

Located about 30 miles from a Russian-held nuclear plant, it has been under frequent shelling in recent weeks.

Over night shelling on Saturday (October 8) cut power to the plant.

Kyiv and Moscow have blamed each other for the shelling at the Ukrainian-operated facility, which has damaged buildings and threatens a catastrophic nuclear accident.

In the eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian soldiers are repairing their tanks.

They say they have been motivated by recent advances Ukraine has made since breaking through the Russian front in the northeast and south of the country.

Last week Ukrainian soldiers retook the town of Lyman in the northern part of Donetsk region and are reportedly advancing in the bordering Luhansk region.

Nome de guerre ‘Khmil’ or ‘Hop’ is a battalion commander.

He says whilst he is happy with Ukraine’s successes, it has some at a high price. Many soldiers have paid with their lives.

But soldier Mykyta adds despite the losses, Ukraine’s forces are highly motivated.

We’ll only move onwards on one direction, he says. And that’s to the east.