Ukraine villager recalls horror of Russian shelling

STORY: "This is how we survived the war," said 62-year-old retiree Natalia Titova, on Saturday (April 9) as she showed Reuters the entrance to her basement, where she had hidden with her family.

“The shelling went through our house. My husband, children, and my daughter-in-law were all in the basement. We all ran out out of the basement and started running in different directions, to the road. All the while they were shooting at the neighbors’ houses,” she said.

Ukraine said last week its forces had seized back all areas around Kyiv, claiming complete control of the capital region for the first time since Russia launched the invasion.

The withdrawal included Russian troops leaving the city of Chernihiv as well.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".