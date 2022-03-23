Ukraine scientists stranded in Antarctica

STORY: A Ukrainian icebreaker has been stranded in the Chilean southern port of Punta Arenas ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The vessel, called Noosfera, arrived at Punta Arenas on March 14 for a stopover before continuing its first journey to the Akademik Vernadsky polar station as part of an Antarctic Expedition but plans now lie uncertain due to the conflict.

“It is too difficult for all the crew, they started to worry, thinking a lot about their families,” said Noosfera’s captain, Pablo Panasyuk, on Tuesday (March 22).

Local media reported the ship will not return to Ukraine and will remain in Chile or Argentina.

According to the Ukrainian National Antarctic Scientific Center, the icebreaker's crew consists of 26 people, both Ukrainian and foreign.