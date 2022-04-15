Ukraine says Russia used long-range bombers on Mariupol

STORY: Ukraine's defense ministry said on Friday that for the first time since the start of its invasion, Russia had used long-range bombers to attack the besieged port city of Mariupol...

where Ukrainian forces are dwindling and thousands are reported to have died.

Also on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed its troops had captured Ilyich Steel Plant in Mariupol… which has been encircled by Russian troops for weeks.

Reuters could not confirm this.

Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv overnight - which appeared to be among the most significant there since Russian troops pulled back from the area earlier this month in preparation for battles in the south and east.

Russia says it struck a missile factory in Kyiv…

and warned of further strikes to come against the Ukrainian capital.

The escalation comes after the largest warship in Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank as a result of what Kyiv said was a Ukrainian missile strike...

But Russia said the flagship sank in stormy seas after a fire caused by an explosion of ammunition.

Moscow said more than 500 sailors had been evacuated.

There was no independent confirmation of the fate of the crew.