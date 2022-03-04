Ukraine Says Russia Has Control of Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine’s State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said on March 4 that Russian forces had taken control of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

Footage shared by a Ukrainian news outlet shows a fire burning amid shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in Enerhodar.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said the fire broke out at a building used for educational and training purposes. It was extinguished by Friday morning, according to the mayor of Enerhodar.

Ukraine’s nuclear regulator said there were no registered changes in radiation levels as of Friday morning. Credit: zelenskiy_official via Storyful