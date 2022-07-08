Ukraine 'Saddened' by Johnson Resignation, Zelensky Says

Ukrainians were “saddened” by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation as leader of the Conservative Party, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on July 7.

In a Facebook post, Zelensky thanked Johnson for his leadership in defending Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. “We will forever remain true friends and strong allies,” Zelensky said.

In his nightly address to the nation, Zelensky said he called Johnson to thank him for his ongoing political and financial support as well as the delivery of weapons.

In his resignation speech, Johnson included the UK’s support for Ukraine as one of his key achievements as prime minister.

“Let me say now, to the people of Ukraine, that I know that we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he would stay in position as prime minister until a new leader was in place. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful