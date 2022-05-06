Ukraine Releases Drone Footage Showing Attacks South of Izyum

Ukraine’s military released drone footage on May 4 showing what it said were attacks on Russian military assets in the east of the country.

Storyful confirmed the footage was recorded south of Russian-controlled Izyum, in Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast. This area has witnessed fighting in recent days, as Russian forces battle to move southward, attempting to pinch swaths of eastern Ukraine along with allied forces positioned in the nearby Donbas region.

This drone footage shows several explosions and the wreckage of military vehicles in a rural area just under 10 miles (16 km) south of Izyum. Credit: Ukrainian Military via Storyful