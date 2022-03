CBC

Toronto police say a woman's body was found in a garbage bag in the city's east end on Monday and the case is now considered a homicide. Police said on Tuesday there were "obvious signs of trauma to the body, including some dismemberment" when it was located near Eastern and Berkshire avenues. The woman has not yet been identified. At a news conference near the scene, Det. Sgt. Christopher Ruhl of the homicide unit told reporters the woman was light-skinned, about five foot two, and 118 pounds.