Ukraine Officials Say Homes and Hospital Struck Close to Zhytomyr Military Base

Ukrainian officials in the northwest city of Zhytomyr said Russian air strikes hit homes and a hospital close to a Ukrainian military base on Tuesday, March 1, killing at least four people.

This footage was released by Zhytomyr City Council, which said it showed the aftermaths of the strikes in the vicinity of the hospital, attached to which is the Zhytomyr Regional Perinatal Center. The hospital area lies next to a base and training center that houses the 95th Air Assault Brigade, a unit of Ukrainian Air Assault Forces.

The footage, shot by emergency responders, shows firefighters rushing toward burning buildings and officials assessing damage in the area. Credit: Zhytomyr City Council via Storyful