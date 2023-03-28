Ukraine hails arrival of British Challenger tanks
Ukrainian military chiefs on Tuesday hailed the arrival of British Challenger II tanks ahead of a planned counter-offensive against Vladimir Putin’s invasion force.“They have arrived!,” tweeted Ukraine’s Defence Ministry.“Strykers and Cougars from (America), Challengers from (Britain), Marders from (Germany) have officially joined the Air Assault Forces of the #UAarmy!“The greatest vehicles for the best soldiers. Onward!”Britain has pledged to send 14 Challenger II tanks, with hundreds of German-built Leopard tanks expected to be delivered in coming months from other European allies to Kyiv.