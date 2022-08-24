Ukraine 'Fighting With Steel' for Right to Decide Destiny, Says Johnson, as He Marks Independence Day

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Ukrainians were “fighting with steel” to preserve their right to decide their own destiny, in footage released on August 24 to mark the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian independence.

“Alas, today Ukraine’s independence is threatened once again,” Johnson said. “Her people are fighting with steel and with courage to defend their homes and their families and to preserve their right to decide their own destiny in their own country.”

Johnson said he has never doubted that Ukraine would win the war with Russia “because no force on earth can overcome the patriotism of 44 million Ukrainians.”

He vowed that the UK would stand with Ukraine “however long it takes.” Credit: Boris Johnson via Storyful