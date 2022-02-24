Ukraine crisis could be ‘historic turning point' for European energy, IEA chief Birol says
The head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, has said the crisis in Ukraine could be a "historic turning point" in how European countries source their energy. Speaking to FRANCE 24 on Wednesday, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Birol noted that supplies of Russian gas to Europe had already fallen last year before the recent escalation of tensions. He said it could be an impetus for EU policymakers to turn to alternative sources, as the cost of gas and electricity have soared.