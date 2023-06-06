Ukraine claims Russia destroys dam near Kherson

Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russian forces of blowing up a major dam in a part of southern Ukraine they control, alerting residents further along the Dnipro River to evacuate and warning of flooding downstream."The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land", President Zelenskyy wrote on social media.The Ukrainian Interior Ministry wrote on Telegram that the Kakhovka dam, upriver from Kherson, had been blown up, and called for residents of 10 villages on the river’s right bank and parts of the city of Kherson to gather essential documents and pets, turn off appliances and leave, while cautioning against possible disinformation.