Ukraine Border Guard Video Shows Russian Vehicles Moving Across Crimea Border

Video published by the Ukraine border guard service shows Russian vehicles moving across the border from the Crimean peninsula on February 24, after Russia announced military operations in the country.

In a video appearance early on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russian forces would conduct “special military operations” in Ukraine. Explosions were reported in several cities across Ukraine.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced martial law in the country and called for calm from the public.

This video shows the vehicles moving over the border crossing at Kalanchak, on the Ukraine side of the border with Crimea. Credit: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine via Storyful