UK weather: Heatwave to reach dramatic climax today - with yellow warnings for thunderstorms in place
The heatwave will reach a dramatic climax on Sunday - with a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place across large parts of the UK.
The heatwave will reach a dramatic climax on Sunday - with a yellow warning for thunderstorms in place across large parts of the UK.
ATLANTA (AP) — Hurricane Lee is rewriting old rules of meteorology, leaving experts astonished at how rapidly it grew into a goliath Category 5 hurricane. Lee — which just as quickly dropped to a still-dangerous Category 3 and held that strength Saturday — could still be a harbinger as ocean temperatures climb, spawning fast-growing major hurricanes that could threaten communities farther north and inland, experts say. “Hurricanes are getting stronger at higher latitudes,” said Marshall Shepherd
The animal has a nickname around the community.
Patrick Brown, the co-director of climate and energy at the Breakthrough Institute in California, has blown the whistle on an open secret about climate science: it’s biased in favour of alarmism. He published a paper in Nature magazine on the effect of climate change on wildfires. In it he told the truth: there was an effect. But not the whole truth: other factors play a big role in fires too. On Maui, the failure of the electric utility to manage vegetation along power lines was a probable caus
Hurricane Lee rapidly intensified into a scale-topping Category 5 storm on Thursday night, and it could strengthen more on Friday. Its future track remains uncertain
“The most amazing wildlife encounter of my life.”
Cats are present in 99.9% of all land in Australia and kill about two billion other animals a year. That makes them Australia's most invasive species.
HALIFAX — For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for hurricane Lee are disturbing. By combining multiple computer-generated forecasts, meteorologists have produced maps of the western Atlantic Ocean that suggest the powerful storm could slam into the Maritimes late next week. But Chris Fogarty, program manager at the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax, says these long-range models are of little value at this stage. Fogarty says thes
Hurricane Lee weakened some Saturday, but the storm churning in the Atlantic Ocean is expected to strengthen again.
Three “bintlets” were born Aug. 31, officials at the Georgia zoo said.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Large swells battered the northeast Caribbean on Saturday as Hurricane Lee churned nearby through open waters as a Category 3 storm. The storm, which is not forecast to make landfall, was located about 310 miles (505 kilometers) northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. It had winds of up to 115 mph (185 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph). Earlier this week, Lee grew from a Category 1 storm to a Category 5 storm in just one day amid warm waters an
Fisheries and Oceans Canada has found that "stressful environmental conditions" likely killed hundreds of salmon and trout in the Cowichan River in mid-July. The die-off was discovered by people swimming near Skutz Falls in Cowichan River Park on Vancouver Island. It's not known exactly how many fish died, but the incident immediately raised alarms with people who look after the river."We were all pretty shocked," said Parker Jefferson, who lives along the river and co-chairs the Cowichan Stewar
Amid the shiny new electric vehicles on display at the Vancouver Convention Centre sits a 1913 Detroit Electric. The electric car, which ran on nickel-iron batteries developed by Thomas Edison, was owned by the wife of a prominent veterinarian, who drove it around Victoria, B.C., into the mid-1960s, says Bruce Stout of the Vancouver Electric Vehicle Association, which restored the vehicle.The vintage car is on display at Fully Charged Live, an electric vehicle (EV), renewable and clean energy an
B.C. Hydro has unveiled plans to install new charging stations it says can add as much as 180 kilometres worth of range to the average electric vehicle in 10 minutes.The utility says the new 180-kilowatt units will be added to its network as soon as this fall, with even more scheduled to arrive in 2024.The first communities to get the new faster-charge stations are Surrey, Manning Park and, north of Prince George, Mackenzie and Tumbler Ridge.B.C. Hydro president Chris O'Riley says both current a
STORY: The male calf was born to first-time parents Ludimi and Epulu. According to the zoo, the baby okapi will remain with its mother for the following weeks, until it is ready to explore its new habitat.Okapis have a gestation period of 14 months and it takes only 30 minutes for the baby to stand on its own four feet, after birth.Though they look like zebras, this species endemic to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, belongs to the Giraffidae family.
South Florida could start to feel rough surf from Lee on Monday.
Hurricane Lee strengthened into a powerful Category 5 storm Thursday night.
TOKYO (AP) — Fishermen and residents of Fukushima and five other prefectures along Japan’s northeastern coast filed a lawsuit Friday demanding a halt to the ongoing release of treated radioactive wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea. In the lawsuit filed with Fukushima District Court, the 151 plaintiffs, two-thirds from Fukushima and the rest from Tokyo and four other prefectures, say the discharge damages the livelihoods of the fishing community and violates resident
STORY: Buildings turned to rubble in Marrakech, after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake stuck Morocco late on Friday (September 8).Hundreds of people were killed in the country's deadliest quake in nearly 20 years.A mosque minaret had fallen in Jemaa al-Fna Square, in the heart of Marrakech's old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.Rescuers removed debris and searched for survivors, as they waited for heavy equipment to arrive.Some houses in the tightly packed old city had collapsed and parts of the medieval city wall had cracked or fallen.Residents spent the night in the open - some on pool deckchairs - afraid to sleep indoors.The quake's epicenter was further south in the High Atlas mountains.Officials say most of the dead are in hard-to-reach mountain areas.The United Nations said it stood ready to help the Moroccan government.The earthquake is Morocco's most destructive since 2004, when a tremor in the northern Rif mountains killed more than 600 people.
Britain’s longest-lasting patch of snow has melted for only the 10th time in 300 years amid the September heatwave.
Storm could intensify further and reach wind speeds of 180mph, forecasters warn