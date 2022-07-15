UK summons Russian envoy over Briton's death

STORY: The death of detained British aid worker Paul Urey in a breakaway region of eastern Ukraine sparked calls for accountability from the UK...

And a summoning of Russia’s ambassador by the British foreign office.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and a British charity both confirmed his death.

The Russian-controlled DPR charged him with 'mercenary activities.'

The charity Presidium Network said he was a humanitarian worker without any military background.

In a statement, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss directed blame squarely at Russia, saying:

"I am shocked to hear reports of the death of British aid worker Paul Urey while in the custody of a Russian proxy in Ukraine. Russia must bear the full responsibility for this."

Presidium Network said Urey was detained in late April after trying to help a woman travel out of the territory.

It noted Urey had diabetes which required insulin injections.

The DPR insists he got appropriate care before he died on July 10.

With some men caught fighting sentenced to death, and others held without charge in the entity, Presidium Network’s director of operations, Dominik Byrne, suggested politics could be involved.

"Yes, there was there's been reports from both the family and from the government in the past that they were putting some pressure on and especially looking at some prisoner swaps and really increasing that pressure. And they've been doing this for some time with other captives as well. So, yeah, they are really using these personnel as political pawns within this conflict, which is absolutely disgraceful and we can completely condemn that as well."

Bryne said what Urey’s family is calling for now – is the return of his body to Britain.